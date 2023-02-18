Vanessa Feltz has fans all saying the same thing after bold remark about ex Ben Ofoedu The This Morning star has been keeping her head up since the split…

Vanessa Feltz has made headlines since splitting with her long-term partner Ben Ofoedu, earlier this month, and now the star has sparked a major reaction from fans as she headed off to Ireland.

Taking to her Instagram account, the ITV star shared a joyful video of herself rocking daringly vibrant pink trousers and matching pink wellies to chat to the camera about the glorious sunshine she has been blessed with. Watch the full video below.

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz sparks major reaction from fans after sunny video

Looking ultra-glam in a pair of white sunglasses, Vanessa said: "A very good morning from tropical east Cork. What did I tell you about the Irish weather, look at the sunshine! Hope you're having a very sunny day!"

The star gave fans a special Valentine's Day update

Fans were united in the comments about the star's sunny appearance. "YOU BRING THE SUNSHINE," Elizabeth Day penned.

"And you are the sunshine," Anthea Turner added. Another follower penned: "Sunshine comes to Sunshine, cos that's what you are."

The sweet comments came just after Vanessa appeared to make a remark referring to her ex-fiancé. The blonde beauty shared a photo of herself as she cuddled a snake on a day trip to Leahy's Open Farm.

The former couple were together for 16 years

Captioning a photo with the reptile, she penned: "The only snake I want to deal with!!!"

Vanessa has been keeping her chin up since the shock breakup and spent her first Valentine's Day as a single lady in 16 years in style - with a lavish afternoon tea!

The star told her fans that she was joined by her family for the glorious outing, and took to Instagram looking more beautiful than ever in a capped sleeve floral gown.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy Valentine’s Day! @theimperialhotelcork @veniinfantino #valentines #family #love #galentinesday." Chatting to the camera, she added: "Sending you oodles of love this Valentine's Day as you can see I'm about to get stuck into this fantastic tea with my family. Lots of love."

