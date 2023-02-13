Vanessa Feltz's ex opens up about split as he confesses infidelity to This Morning star Vanessa and Ben were engaged for 15 years

Vanessa Feltz stunned her fans when she revealed the end of her relationship with Ben Ofoedu.

The This Morning star was inundated with support after she took to Instagram to announce the "incredibly sad" news that their romance was over. She also hinted at Ben's infidelities, adding that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back”.

Loading the player...

And now Ben has confirmed he was unfaithful to the presenter in a new interview with the Mirror and has begged Vanessa to take him back.

“I’m sorry for all the pain caused to Vanessa, to her family, to mine. We had an amazing 16 years. It wasn’t perfect, but it was amazing. I truly love her. She’s the love of my life, the 50-year-old said.

“Vanessa is perfect. She didn’t have any issues. I was all me, my ­insecurities. It’s my fault, my stupidity, I’ve thrown away my life. I hit the self-destruct button.”

The Phats and Small singer blamed his own insecurities for the breakdown of their relationship.

He claimed that Vanessa’s reluctance to get married after her first marriage broke down – also due to infidelity – played a role.

“I began to realise about 10 years in that we would never get married. Someone not wanting to have your surname. I’m religious and the person you love most of all doesn’t want to validate your love. That hurt,” Ben said.

“The only woman I really love won’t walk down the aisle with me. And now it looks like she had every right to do that. I’ve really gone and messed that up.

“I’m 50, it’s a terrible age to make a mistake.”

Vanessa, 60, who was previously married to surgeon Michael Kurer from 1985 to 2000. Together they share two daughters, Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33, and four grandchildren.

Vanessa got engaged to Ben in December 2006.

However, she announced they were separating in an emotional Instagram video from their £3.5million London home on 5 February.

"Well, I haven't been on Instagram for three weeks and that's because my relationship with Ben is over after sixteen years and I honestly didn't know what to say to you on Instagram," Vanessa began.

"But now it's clear that it's over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back, and that's what I would tell anyone else to do.

"And so, I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things but also full of resolve. Because I am not going to let this defeat me."