Milo Ventimiglia praises 'wonderful' parents as he fights tears on The View Milo has credited his father for influencing the role of Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

Milo Ventimiglia appeared on The View on Friday February 17 and struggled to hide his emotions while discussing his parents. As you can see in the clip below, Milo spoke about how his father influenced his performance as Jack Pearson in the award-winning NBC series This Is Us.

But the conversation left the actor close to tears and he quipped "how convenient" when co-anchor Sunny Hustin offered him a box of tissues.

WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia struggles to hold back tears during emotional family moment

"What I also saw was an opportunity with the way [Jack] was to be a version of my dad, and the Big Three were actually me and anything I was doing [as Jack] was just my dad," Milo added.

"In my trailer I had a photo of my dad and I when I was a little kid, and it said, 'be a good husband and be a good father,' and I would look at that every day."

Milo's parents are Carol and Peter Ventimiglia, and he was born in Anaheim outside of LA in 1977. They have always remained close and were at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2022.

Milo is now appearing in new ABC drama The Company You Keep, but he is most known for his work on This Is Us with Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, where he played the patriarch of the family Jack, who Milo called an "attainable superhero".

Milo with his parents in 2022

"Jack is an attainable superhero, that's what I like to consider Jack," Milo told The View hosts.

"He is a great example of a man and husband and father who absolutely had his flaws but was someone that anyone - man, woman, child, old, young, from anywhere - could aspire to be like him."

Milo played Jack Pearson for six years

Milo also starred as Jess Mariano in The WB's early 2000s drama Gilmore Girls.

The 47-year-old starred in two seasons of the hit show as Jess, and then made several appearances in later seasons. His character was beloved by fans though, thanks in part to his relationship with lead character Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel.

