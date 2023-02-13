Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah shares parenting struggle in sweet family photo - and it's so relatable The actress took to Instagram

Whether you're a celebrity or not, all parents are the same when it comes to getting their children to nap. And on Saturday, actress Sarah Wright - who is the wife of NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen - shared the struggle she was facing getting her two-year-old girl Winter to sleep.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a snap of the two of them lying on the bed together as they smiled for the camera.

Tagging her husband in the caption, she wrote: "The nap is going great."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to comfort the star and praise the adorable snap, with one person writing: "Too cute. It can be frustrating at times, but then sometimes when my daughter doesn’t nap it ends up being the sweetest little hang out," while another added: "That is the best smile. What a delightful kiddo!"

A third person commented: "When you’re that cute, do you even need to nap?!"

Sarah shared an adorable selfie with Winter on Instagram

Eric and Sarah, who tied the knot in 2012, also share two other children, Wyatt, nine, and Esme Olivia, six. Discover the couple's relationship timeline here.

Eric, who also shares family ties with his co-star Daniela Ruah, recently celebrated some good news when he announced his next TV project following the cancelation of NCIS: LA.

The 45-year-old, who recently paid tribute to one of his NCIS co-stars, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he will be executive producing the CBS reboot of the 1980s TV series Matlock.

The couple welcomed their first child a year after their wedding

Sharing an article publishing the news, he wrote in the caption: "So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!"

Many of his co-stars took to the comments section to congratulate the actor, including Daniela Ruah - who also has her next project lined up.

"CRUSHING IT! So proud of my brother!" she wrote.

