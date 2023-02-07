NCIS' Pauley Perrette showcases grungier look in music video throwback The CBS star had quite the raging career

Pauley Perrette has worn many hats during her long and illustrious time in the spotlight, including as an actress and musician.

The star definitely showcased one of her many talents with her latest set of throwback photographs, featuring her singing chops.

Pauley's throwback to her days with DMC went the all-black route

She was seen in the pictures raging alongside rapper DMC of the group Run DMC from the video for their collaboration Attention Please.

The song was released in 2011, during the height of Pauley's fame thanks to her starring role on NCIS, which she left in 2018.

Of course, it's classic of the actress to sport a look to match, going for one that would be familiar to her many fans but still elevated.

She played with her jet black locks that featured bangs framing her face, her signature Abby Sciuto style, pairing it with an all-black combo of a tank, jeans, and vintage thigh-high boots. Here's a glimpse of more of Pauley's style statements over the years:

Fans quickly fell in love with the visuals and flashed back to her days as a musician, with one writing: "You rock Pauley! That's a good look for you."

Another said: "One of my favorite videos," while a third gushed: "I think I love you more than ever! You rock!"

Dramatic hair transformations are definitely par for the course for the former TV star, who recently shared another throwback to her musical days with a totally different look.

The shots from her days with the all-female band Lo-Ball featured her sporting dirty blonde pigtails, a look she maintained for much of her life till her profile as an actress grew and she went darker ahead of her CBS debut.

The actress sported dirty blonde locks during her Lo-Ball phase

She wore a crop-top and short-shorts as she even showed one of her shoes off to the camera, writing in her caption: "Me playing @VansWarpedTour 2001. Thanks @markodesantis for the pics!"

