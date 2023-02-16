Steve Harvey: Everything you need to know about his 7 children The TV host presents the Steve Harvey Morning Show

TV host Steve Harvey is a household name across the US – and the star is a devoted dad to seven children, including twin daughters Karli and Brandi.

The talk show host boasts a blended family thanks to his previous marriages to Marcia Harvey, Mary Shackelford and Marjorie Harvey.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the star's family life… Read on to discover more about each of his kids.

Twin daughters Karli and Brandi

Steve and his first wife, Marcia, tied the knot in 1981. At the time, the celeb was attempting to break into the world of comedy whilst simultaneously working as an insurance salesman in Ohio.

In August 1982, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Karli and Brandi, 40. Speaking to People magazine about his drastic career change, Steve said: "I'm married, I have twins. I'm supposed to provide for them, but I had to take this chance."

Sadly, Steve and Marcia's 1994 divorce took its toll on Karli and Brandi. "Years later they said to me, 'Dad, we didn't understand why you left us, but we know now you had to go. You didn't just belong to us. You belonged to the world,' " Steve shared, adding, "That was emotional for me."

Karli found love with beau Ben Raymond and the pair went on to wed in 2015. And in June 2016 the smitten couple welcomed their first child, a son called Benjamin Troy Raymond II.

Brandi, meanwhile, is a former high school teacher, personal trainer, author, podcast host and founder of BEYOND HER: an active wellness brand for women of color.

Beyond this, she is a proud vegan and enjoys a holistic lifestyle.

Broderick Harvey Jr.

Aside from Karli and Brandi, Steve and his first wife Marcia are doting parents to son, Broderick Harvey Jr, 31. Opening up about his bond with his father, Broderick Harvey Jr. appeared on his dad's talk show, Steve, and candidly explained: "I didn't really have my dad full-time in my life until I was 16."

In response to his son, Steve said: "I had spent my entire life trying to make up for the mistakes I made as a young man."

Steve's son has managed to carve out a successful career in the fashion industry as a designer. The star has since launched his own clothing line titled Need Money Not Friends which primarily focuses on T-shirts and hoodies.

In addition to this, Steve is involved with his father's foundation which aims to provide academic support to young people.

Wynton Harvey

Steve welcomed son Wynton Harvey with his second wife, Mary Shackelford, in 1997. Their son is a social media personality who has simultaneously established himself within the world of photography.

Wynton has his own website where he showcases his photography capturing everything from landscapes, portraits and high-fashion.

Shedding a light on his sources of inspiration, Wynton has described how he derives "inspiration from minimalist design, the Victorian era, African cultures and contemporary artistry".

Steve and Mary separated in 2005 after nine years together. Opening up to People magazine in 2016, Steve said: "I got married for the wrong reasons. I was tired of being alone. I have to own that. It was me, not her."

Morgan Hawthorne

Steve is a doting stepdad to his third wife's daughter, Morgan Hawthorne, from a previous relationship. After Steve and Marjorie tied the knot in 2007, TV host Steve legally adopted Morgan and two of her siblings: Lori and Jason.

Morgan's passion for food saw her graduate from the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking and Pastry. Since graduating, Morgan has enjoyed a successful career as a professional chef, cookbook author and food blogger. Her blog, I Need Some Mo, was featured on her dad Steve's talk show in 2016.

As for her love life, Morgan and her long-term boyfriend, Kareem Hawthorn, wed in October 2013. The lovebirds welcomed their firstborn, daughter Elle Monroe, in March 2015. Later in September 2020, Morgan gave birth to their second daughter, Marley Jean.

Jason Harvey

Marjorie welcomed Jason in August 1991. Steve's adopted son married his childhood sweetheart, model Amanda Hill, in August 2013. Amanda is an American fashion and lifestyle model and has walked for a number of high-profile shows.

The duo went onto welcome their first child in June 2014: a daughter called Rose. Expanding their brood, Jason and Amanda welcomed three more children between 2015 and 2020: sons Noah Ellington and Ezra Nehemiah, and daughter Joey Iris.

As for his professional life, Jason is a fashion designer and founded his first line in March 2022. The designer is moreover the creative genius behind Atlanta-based label, Worldly.

"Worldly looks to embrace the fashion industry while creating an intersection between diversity, spirituality, and empowerment," Jason said in a 2022 press release.

Lori Harvey

Marjorie welcomed daughter Lori in January 1997. The youngster has earned respect in the modelling industry and has worked for a handful of luxury brands including the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Michael Kors.

Following in the footsteps of her entrepreneurial siblings, Lori launched her very own skincare line called SKN in October 2021. Her range of beauty products consists exclusively of five clean, cruelty-free and vegan products.

Lori has enjoyed a string of relationships with a number of A-listers including the likes of actor Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris.

