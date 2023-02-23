Revealed: 6 stars who shunned the spotlight for ordinary day jobs Here are just some of the celebs who ditched the limelight

Despite all the glitz and glamour, working in the entertainment industry isn't without its highs and lows. And due to its volatile nature, it's no surprise that some celebs choose to ditch the limelight in favour of a quieter life.

Here at HELLO! we're taking a look at some of the UK stars and their surprising career changes. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Alfie Browne-Sykes

The actor played Jason Roscoe

Alfie Browne-Sykes – who played Jason Roscoe in Hollyoaks – snapped up a very normal job as a roofer not long after he quit the popular soap in 2016.

In a candid chat on Joseph James's Just Real podcast, the actor revealed how he's struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.

He said: "Going to work every day, working on people's roofs and them recognising you from Hollyoaks is a hard thing to deal with at first - especially when they make comments and don't realise what they are saying to you."

Michael Underwood

The TV star is married to Angellica Bell

Michael carved out a successful career as a TV presenter on the likes of CBBC and CITV. And recently, the star has revealed how he has been working as a primary school teacher for three years.

"The phone stopped ringing, it's just not a nice place to be in," he told the Daily Mirror.

"I needed to make a decision, I thought you know what I've got my teaching degree, I’ve got 20 years in broadcasting behind me, maybe I can take that skill set and put it to good use".

"Help build children's confidence, help them with their oracy, their presenting skills, that's when I thought: 'Yeah, let's grab the bull by the horns and maybe take a step out into a different career'".

Jeremy Edwards

The actor was a popular soap star

Jeremy Edwards became a familiar face on our screens between 1995 and 2003. The former actor carved out a successful career for his roles on both Hollyoaks and Holby City.

Beyond this, he also appeared on Lily Savage's Blankety Blank and took part in the third series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2005.

In 2011 it was revealed that the Brit TV star became a labourer in a bid to make ends meet. At the time, the star defended his ordinary day job and explained how he was happy to graft.

James Forde

James with co-star Maisie Smith

EastEnders star James Forde tried his hand as a builder back in 2020. The star – who was 23-years-old at the time – was reportedly overjoyed by his drastic career change.

At the time, James shared on Twitter: "I chose myself to be a builder and not an actor and I am genuinely happier than ever right now. Do what works for you and be happy."

JLS' JB Gills

JB Gills found fame with JLS

Former JLS band member JB Gills ditched the spotlight for a tranquil life in the countryside. The Beat Again hitmaker is now a Turkey farmer in Kent.

Speaking to News Shopper, the singer explained: "I guess it was an organic decision, excuse the pun.

"I had the space and didn't want it to be a wasted space. A few people mentioned getting into farming, but I didn't really have the time while I was in JLS to do it.

"I am still learning but I love being outdoors. It's definitely a lifestyle thing for me and my family. It's so close to nature and seeing it first-hand."

Lisa Scott-Lee

Lisa moved to Dubai

Steps songstress Lisa Scott-Lee traded her life on the stage for a normal day job as a headteacher at a performing arts school in Dubai. The 47-year-old emigrated to the United Arab Emirates with her Hear'Say star husband Johnny Shentall and their two children.

Lisa and Johnny launched the Dubai Performing Arts Academy in 2014 and it has 600 pupils aged between three and 18. Lisa told Mirror Online: "Steps is my life. It has been my life for the last 24 years, but being principal of the school is my day job.

"I can never switch off. Even when I'm with Steps, rehearsing or shooting a video, I'll be working on my laptop. It's become a bit of a running joke.

"I have to flip between my Steps hat and principal hat, which can be really hard and stressful at times."

