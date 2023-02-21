Alison Hammond's pristine garden that led to romance with secret fiancé This Morning presenter Alison lives in Birmingham with her son Aidan

Alison Hammond, 48, has kept her relationship with Ben Hawkins private for the past two years, but Ben's father Colin Hawkins told the MailOnline that the couple are engaged and there are theories the couple could elope to marry.

The This Morning presenter lives in Birmingham with her son Aidan and here's how her back garden has everything to do with her romance!

Ben was in fact her gardener that she employed to help maintain her garden after it received a stunning makeover, so her outdoor space is where love blossomed. Take a look around the zen garden with palm trees and hot tub….

The back of Alison's red-bricked home was also in view, showcasing her extension with floor to ceiling windows and white patio doors.

Alison had transformed her garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and fellow This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were definitely impressed with the results when they filmed an ITV segment.

Alison often shows off her living quarters on This Morning

The mum-of-one laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and installed a hot tub.

Over on Instagram, followers were equally impressed. One commented, "Omg wow Ali! Your new name is Alison Titchmarsh! Looks fab!" Another added, "Wow looks so amazing!", and plenty of others were keen to find out where Alison had bought her palm trees and artificial lawn from because, let's face it, who wouldn’t want a garden like Alison's?

Alison's garden has undergone a huge makeover

The former Big Brother star isn't afraid of showing off the inside of her home on the television either, as for another This Morning item she allowed interiors expert Kelly Hoppen to analyse her décor, pointing out what could be switched up to make the space work better.

