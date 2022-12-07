Loose Women's Jane McDonald flooded with support as she announces new venture This looks like fun…

Jane McDonald delighted her social media followers on Wednesday as she announced a new TV show – and it's coming soon!

The former Loose Women panellist took to Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself wrapped up warm in a white puffer coat, with a large Christmas tree beside her.

The stylish star captioned the image: "Feeling very festive as I’m filming for @ITV's Christmas Carols show! Watch it this Christmas Eve on ITV1."

Jane's fans were quick to react, sharing their excitement with the singer and presenter. One wrote: "Oh that’s the best news. Christmas isn't Christmas without Jane McDonald".

Another responded: "Hi Jane, can't wait to see you and hear your voice again that [is] just what we all need for Christmas," while a third added: "Hi Jane! I'm so looking forward to watching this on Christmas Eve! It will be a very special start to Christmas, lots of love".

Other excited viewers commented: "Looking forward to watching this… Thank you for everything you do," and: "Look forward to it - you are lovely - happy Xmas!"

Feeling very festive as I’m filming for @ITV’s Christmas Carols show! Watch it this Christmas Eve on itv1. pic.twitter.com/ipjuUckRVI — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) December 5, 2022

Jane posted her exciting news to Twitter

The 59-year-old's fans were especially thrilled for her recently when she shared some lovely family news as she returned to Loose Women to catch up with her former co-stars.

During her appearance, she revealed that her niece had recently given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe, who died last year.

The singer recently returned to Loose Women for a visit

Speaking about the family's new arrival, Jane said: "He's just the light...he's just so beautiful, I can't believe it. My niece Katie has had a little boy and they've called him Ed. I'm so in love, I didn't know you could feel that".

Jane went on: "I'm loving it and relishing it and spending time with Katie and my family and just seeing this new life. It's been lovely to spend time".

