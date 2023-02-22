Phillip Schofield's £947k lesser-known former family home by the beach The This Morning presenter used to live in New Zealand

Phillip Schofield, 60, has lived in his own bachelor pad in London since coming out as gay and moving out of his family home with wife Stephanie. But did you know that the This Morning star used to live in New Zealand?

On Tuesday's instalment of the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby, Phillip revealed exactly where he used to live in New Zealand. One of the viewers wrote in to say they lived in Howick, and in disbelief, the star exclaimed that it was exactly where he used to live. Stating that he remembers the exact address: "15 Alexander Street."

Phillip Schofield lives in alone in London

According to property website, homes.co.nz, the home is now worth $1.68 in NZ dollars which equates to £974,000. The five-bedroom home is a two-minute drive from the beach and the property boasts a large driveaway and white fence around the perimeter.

The presenter resided there with his family, and it is where he landed his first role as a TV host, and his return to the UK only pushed his career on further, and of course, the rest is history.

The presenter has a garden at his city abode

While we haven't seen inside Phillip's former home that's an 11-minute walk from the beach, we have been treated to glimpses inside his current pad. Check out his beautiful lounge - it's so cosy...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield films inside private home

Loading the player...

Phillip admitted to fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes that he gets his interior inspiration by peering into other people's houses. He revealed: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go, 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains'."

Inside his private home he has a modern kitchen and there is also a beautiful garden. Taking to Instagram to reveal his new fire pit, Phillip showcased his perfectly pruned garden in London.

Chiswick is a popular west London suburb for celebrities to lay down roots and fellow ITV star Declan Donnelly lives there too with his wife and two children.

