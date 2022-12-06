Who is Wednesday star Jenna Ortega dating?

As Tim Burton's Wednesday continues to smash viewership records for Netflix, fans across the globe can't stop talking about the show's leading lady – Jenna Ortega. Garnering critical acclaim for her witty portrayal of Wednesday Addams, the super-talented actress is officially the 'it girl' of the moment, but away from her life in the spotlight, viewers are asking – who is Jenna Ortega dating?

Who is Jenna Ortega dating?

It appears that Jenna Ortega is currently single. Extremely private, the 20-year-old rarely posts about her personal life on social media, however, in the past rumours have linked the actress to other well-known stars.

Jenna Ortega appears to be single

After starring as Wednesday on the Netflix series, fans initially wondered whether the on-screen chemistry between Jenna and her co-star Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin on the show, could translate to a romance off-screen, however, any questions were quickly dismissed after it was revealed that Hunter is actually married to husband, Fielder Jewett. The loved-up couple tied the knot in a beautiful woodland ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

In 2018, it was speculated that Jenna could be dating actor Asher Angel after they attended Just Jared's Annual Halloween Party together. Dressed as then-couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, the pair's joint costume sparked endless questions from fans. However, despite being spotted at several events together, including fashion shows and the premiere of Venom, Jenna and Asher never clarified whether they were romantically involved or just good friends.

In 2018 fans speculated that Jenna was in a relationship with actor Asher Angel after they dressed up in a couple's costume for Halloween

A year prior, there had been rumours that Jenna could be dating singer Jacob Sartorius after she appeared in his music video for 'Chapstick' where they shared a kiss. Months later, however, he revealed that he was actually in a relationship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The couple later broke up in 2018.

