Olivia Newton-John's emotional personal family photos revealed from state funeral

Olivia Newton-John tragically passed away in August 2022 after her battle with breast cancer – and on Sunday, thousands paid tribute to the star at a state memorial service in Melbourne.

The poignant event was planned by Olivia's family – she is survived by her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi – and featured a number of moving tributes from family and friends.

One particularly moving segment featured throwback photos of Olivia with her daughter Chloe. In the snapshots, the Summer Nights songstress looked every inch the doting mum as she sweetly cradled her daughter who was born in January 1986.

In a separate video clip, Olivia could be seen sweetly embracing her tot on the beach, whilst another photo showed the devoted mother gently kissing Chloe in a loving display of affection.

The above picture was included in the service

Speaking at the star-studded event, Olivia's daughter, Chloe, 37, said: "We loved watching our trashy TV shows together and immediately changed the channel when John walked in the room. We pretended we were watching educational shows about plant medicine."

Choking back tears, she added: "My favourite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea and then making it five times again until I got it right.

Chloe paid tribute to her late mother

"I loved our snuggles. I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even if I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled. I love how she loved fully and completely."

The moving service moreover featured a handful of touching video tributes from the likes of Hugh Jackman, Pink, Nicole Kidman and Mariah Carey. Singer Delta Goodrem, meanwhile, performed a medley of Olivia's most popular hits.

Delta took to the stage

Olivia passed away after multiple years battling breast cancer on August 8th at age 73. Her husband of fourteen years, who she married in 2008, shared the news with a heartbreaking tribute.

He wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

