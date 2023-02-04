Olivia Newton-John to be honored with public memorial in childhood city of Melbourne The late Grease star passed away in August of 2022 following a battle with breast cancer

Five months after her tragic passing due to breast cancer, fans of Olivia Newton-John will get the opportunity to publicly mourn her and celebrate her life.

Fans of the late star are welcome to join her public, official state memorial, which will take place in her home country of Australia.

The unforgettable Grease actress and singer will be honored with a public service in her childhood city of Melbourne on February 26th at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

The event was planned by Olivia's family – she is survived by her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi – and will feature tributes from family and friends.

Delta Goodrem, who previously collaborated with Olivia and played her in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, will perform.

Premier for the State of Victoria Daniel Andrews said in a statement: "Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world – her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation."

Olivia was a steadfast supporter of breast cancer awareness

He added: "We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."

For fans wishing to attend the service, tickets will be free, though a limited number of tickets will be available. Registration for the event begins on February 10th.

The star passed away at her ranch in Southern California

Olivia passed away after multiple years battling breast cancer on August 8th at age 73. Her husband of fourteen years, who she married in 2008, shared the news with a heartbreaking tribute.

He wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

