WATCH: Remembering the famous faces we lost in 2022 Over the past 12 months the world said goodbye to many stars

This year we said goodbye to some of the entertainment industry's beloved stars.

MORE: The British royal family's most memorable highlights from 2022

The nation mourned the death of Her Majesty in September

From rock singer Meat Loaf to journalist Dame Deborah James and our beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, 2022 was the year we lost countless famous faces and high-profile figures.

WATCH: Celebrity deaths of 2022: Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Deborah James and more

Loading the player...

As we prepare to launch into 2023, there's no better time than the present to acknowledge and memorialise the actors, singers and notable stars who sadly passed away.

DISCOVER: The top 5 biggest celebrity and showbiz stories of 2022

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Listen to our 2022 music roundup

Terry Hall passed away on 18 December

Watch the poignant video above for a full list of the celebrity deaths that rocked the showbiz world in 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.