Olivia Newton-John's daughter reveals her mom's emotional last words

Olivia Newton-John's daughter has shared the heartbreaking last words her mother said to her before she passed away in August 2022.

Chloe Lattanzi appeared in her first TV interview since Olivia's death alongside the Grease star's widower, John Easterling on Friday and revealed that her beloved mom was still telling jokes right up until her death.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" Chloe told Today's Hoda Kotb, adding: "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

Chloe was visibly emotional as she spoke of her love for her mom, who died after a long journey with breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 1992.

"I love my mom more than anything," she said. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Chloe revealed that she has also found comfort from the millions of people around the world who adored the late actress and singer.

Chloe revealed her mom kept her humor until her death

"It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe," she explained. "And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Olivia was just 73 when she passed. At the time, her husband John announced the heartbreaking news alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

Olivia's husband released an emotional statement announcing her death

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 after she found a lump in her right breast. She underwent a round of chemotherapy and radiation and had a partial mastectomy. After nine months, she was declared cancer-free.

Sadly, her cancer returned in 2013 and spread to her shoulder, but she did not share the news until she publicly revealed her third diagnosis in 2017, later revealing cancer had spread to her bones.

