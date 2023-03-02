Carol Kirkwood responds to comments about new fiancé Steve after sharing first photos together The BBC breakfast star has never looked happier…

Carol Kirkwood delighted fans with her engagement news last May, and after the identity of her adoring beau Steve, was revealed on Thursday, the BBC breakfast regular has shared a slew of new loved-up photos beside husband-to-be.

Taking to Twitter the TV star, 60, was spotted posing up a storm with her beau against a beautiful, snowy, Norwegian backdrop as they enjoyed a romantic getaway together.

Captioning the post, she penned: "What a difference a week makes! This time last week Steve and I were in the snow in beautiful Norway xxx."

The pair looked so happy together

In the photos, Carol and Steve couldn't look happier as they posed for a number of beaming selfies. The star also shared snapshots of the breathtaking scenery the country has to offer.

Carol's fans couldn't help but comment on the new photos, many congratulating her after going public with her relationship. One commented: "Beautiful photos Carol and you both look soo happy," alongside a heart emoji, to which Carol replied with a love heart emoji.

A second added: "Such happy healthy pictures! You’re living life to the max lady!" A third added: "Fabulous looks like your enjoying your time together fantastic."

The duo enjoyed the beautiful Norwegian sights

The MailOnline revealed yesterday that Steve is a 47-year-old police officer, and reportedly has a teenage son from his former marriage.

Carol happily announced her engagement in May last year but has only referred to man by his first name. The pair sparked questions earlier this year in January, when they were last seen at the Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's.

The couple look so loved up

The star exclusively opened up to HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, sharing just how well her beau knows her. She explained: "My other half, Steve, chose it himself. I was very impressed – and he got the size right. It's what they call a halo ring with a central diamond and then diamonds around it. It is gorgeous," she says.

The life-changing moment took place in the most idyllic setting for the star, who continued: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by."

"I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

