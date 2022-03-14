Carol Kirkwood's figure-hugging dress has spring written all over it The former Strictly star released her debut novel last year

Carol Kirkwood wowed viewers on Monday when she wore a stunning figure-hugging dress to report on the weather.

The award-winning presenter took to Instagram to showcase the gorgeous dress, which had a pink and black floral pattern – the perfect combination as we head into spring.

Friends and fans of Carol were quick to comment on her look. One fan wrote: "Great springtime photo Carol!!" Another commented: "Good morning Carol – looking very lovely again today!!"

More fans weighed in, with one replying, "Good morning to the best weather girl on tv" and another writing: "Beautiful as always." Alongside the complimentary messages were copious amounts of love heart emojis as well as lots of spring-themed ones too.

Carol sharing her lovely springtime dress with followers on Monday

It appears even more compliments are in order as the wonderful weather presenter recently revealed the cover of her new book to her 34,500 followers, which is due to be released in July.

The book titled, The Hotel on the Riviera, is the second novel Carol has written with her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, becoming a Sunday Times bestseller.

Captioning a photo of her holding the brand new cover, Carol wrote, "Here's the cover of my new book in all its glory! @harperfictionn The #hotelriviera is out in July. Find out all about it here…and you can preorder if you fancy," finishing the post with a red love heart.

Carol announcing the cover of her new book to Instagram

Fans were quick to weigh in on the exciting announcement and shared their joy with Carol in the comments of her post. One happy fan wrote: "Great photo, congratulations Carol!" Another wrote: "Fantastic news Carol, looking forward to reading it, you're one special lady."

Carol teased the fantastic announcement on Thursday, taking to her Instagram in another gorgeous figure-hugging dress, in a classic black and white polka-dot print. Captioning the post she wrote: "Exciting news today…watch this space!! xxx."

It's safe to say we cannot wait for more updates!

