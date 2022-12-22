Naga Munchetty makes candid comment to Carol Kirwood

Naga Munchetty made a lighthearted quip to Carol Kirkwood on BBC Thursday's BBC Breakfast ahead of the Christmas forecast.

The host, 47, introduced the weather presenter who was about to reveal what the weather was looking like ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Naga said: "Carol's taking a look at the weather, of course, for us this morning.

"Carol... I think we're never allowed to ask you about snow on Christmas Day. You always kind of have that really stern look whenever I ask."

The exchange happened on Thurday morning

Turning to fellow presenter Charlie Stayt, she added: "Doesn't she?"

Carol playfully hit back: "Naga, I prefer it when you ask me about the snow on Christmas Day on Boxing Day, to be honest, but hey ho.

"I'm going to start with that, because of course what constitutes a white Christmas is snow falling somewhere in the 24 hours of Christmas Day."

Got some exciting news!I am thrilled to share the title of my third novel, #TheSecretsoftheVillaAmore, coming summer 2023. 🌞🌞🌞

For more book updates you can follow me on Facebook here: https://t.co/RIeC2U9QSX… pic.twitter.com/fXWMMYWzf0 — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) November 2, 2022

Carol had an announcement

Before confirming: "At the moment, the highest chance of seeing snow, if you want it, is across the north and north-west of Scotland, but it may well be later in the evening or perhaps overnight."

The conversation came after Carol shared an exciting update for fans last month as she revealed her latest book The Secrets of the Villa Amore which is set to be released next year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, she penned: "Got some exciting news! I am thrilled to share the title of my third novel, #TheSecretsoftheVillaAmore, coming summer 2023."

The latest novel will be the third after previously publishing The Hotel Rivera this year and Under A Greek Moon in 2021.

Fans were delighted with the news. One fan replied: "Congratulations Carol, wishing you every success with your new book x."

A second added: "Can’t wait love your books," alongside a red love heart emoji.

