BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood's private sanctuary with mystery fiancé

Carol Kirkwood likes to keep her private life on the down low so it's not surprising that rumours are circulating that she could have already wed her fiancé in private.

The BBC presenter has revealed her partner's name is Steve, but fans no not much else about her husband-to-be, but they do reside together in Maidenhead.

Here's everything we know about the star's home life…

Carol doesn't typically give much away about her personal life, and hasn't even confirmed her husband-to-be's name, but it is believed the pair live together at Carol's home judging by comments she has previously made about their relationship.

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol revealed the romantic way her then-boyfriend takes care of her at home, explaining: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

Clearly smitten with her new man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood lives in Maidenhead

Carol has lived in Maidenhead since splitting from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, who she was married to for 18 years from 1990 to 2008. Her closest companion following the divorce was then her pet cat Donald, who the couple adopted together in 2000, but he sadly passed away in November 2020.

In an interview with the Daily Express, Carol previously concluded that Donald "ruled the roost" at home. "If I'm late back from work, I get a right telling off," she explained.

"He can do no wrong. He'll sit outside his treats cupboard, look at me with his big green eyes and I simply can't say no."

