Carol Kirkwood's mystery fiancé revealed

Carol Kirkwood is notoriously private about her personal life but now the identity of the star's mystery fiancé has been revealed.

According to the MailOnline, Carol's adoring fiancé is 47-year-old police officer, Steve Randall. The publication reported that the loved-up pair having been together since 2021 and this is her first notable romance since from her divorce in 2008 from ex-husband, Jimmy Kirkwood.

Carol happily announced her engagement in May last year but has only referred to her beau by his first name. The pair sparked questions earlier this year in January, when they were last seen at the Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's. Steve has one son from his previous marriage.

The pair were spotted back in Jaunuary

Telling her BBC Breakfast co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay in May last year Carol revealed the news of her engagement saying:"We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

The star exclusively opened up to HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, sharing just how well her beau knows her. She explained: "My other half, Steve, chose it himself. I was very impressed – and he got the size right. It's what they call a halo ring with a central diamond and then diamonds around it. It is gorgeous," she says.

The life-changing moment took place in the most idyllic setting for the star, who continued: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by."

The BBC weatherwoman is also a successful author

"I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Chatting about how she met her man, he said: "I met Steve in my 50s; we were friends before we were romantically linked. He is funny, gorgeous and, also, he is really kind, thoughtful and romantic."

