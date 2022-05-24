Carol Kirkwood makes rare comment about fiancée after announcing engagement live on TV The weather presenter made the announcement whilst at the Chelsea Flower Show

Carol Kirkwood has taken to social media to share a message with her fans, hours after announcing her surprise engagement live on TV.

Posting on her Twitter account, the BBC weather presenter thanked her folllowers for their sweet messages.

"I have just been reading through all your lovely tweets. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I am really touched... and very happy!!" she wrote.

Carol, 59, then responded to some of the replies to her post, which quickly reached the hundreds, and made a rare comment about her future husband.

Carol showed off her engagement ring on Monday morning

BBC's Victoria Fritz was one of the first, making reference to the sweet gestures that her new fiancée does for her every day ahead of her going into work.

"So nice… I read somewhere today about him always making you a cup of tea at 2:45am before you start work & leaving you notes when you get home. Just the best. And you deserve nothing less. Congratulations, lovely. X," she wrote, to which Carol responded: "All true! Thank you GG xxx."

Carol was at the Chelsea Flower Show when she was probed about her new dazzling diamond ring which was clearly visible. "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," host Sally Nugent joked, to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice."

The 59-year-old and her fiancée got engaged during a recent holiday

"I got engaged," she added, whilst flashing her diamond ring. Sally then asked: "It's the happiest news! We are so, so delighted. Congratulations, can we confirm to the nation what has happened?"

"We got engaged when we were on holiday," revealed Carol. "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!" Co-host Jon Kay went on to say: "We're all so chuffed for you Carol, on behalf of everyone here and everyone at home too."

This is set to be Carol's second marriage. Last year, the weather reporter gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. She opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".