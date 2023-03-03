Lara Spencer teases a new addition to her family - and it's adorable The Good Morning America host is a proud mom of two children and three dogs too

Lara Spencer's family life may be about to get a whole lot busier! The GMA star hinted at some adoption news with a pair of Instagram posts featuring her dog Riva, and another adorable fluff ball.

In the first message, Lara was trying to find a home for a rescue dog named Wilson.

She was photographed cuddling up to the Shih Tzu and wrote a heartfelt message which read: "Say hello to Wilson! He's the sweetest 6 year old shih tzu and he would really like a new home. If you are interested-pls reach out to @animalleague -- North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, NY. I'm telling you--Wilson is your guy."

But later in the day, Lara shared a snapshot of her naughty pet pooch at home after he'd ripped up a toilet roll. She wrote: "My guess is Wilson will be better behaved than this," sparking speculation that she was going to bring Wilson home.

Fans commented: "Are you keeping Wilson? So cute," and, "So you took Wilson home? I hope you did."

Lara hasn't revealed whether Wilson will be the newest member of her clan, but it wouldn't be a suprise given her love of animals.

Lara urged someone to rescue Wilson

The star has two children from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer, Katharine Paige, 18, and Duff, 21, though in her heart, she really has five children.

She is not shy about her love for pets, and maintains that she considers her three dogs, Riva, Coco, and Dandy, her other children as well.

Lara often promotes pet rescue centers in a bid to give as many misplaced animals a home.

Lara then teased Wilson coming home with her

Last year, she opened up about how much dog rescue organizations mean to her, particularly the one that changed her family's life, where she adopted her three dogs.

In a social media post she wrote: "Great cause and cute pup alert!! As you might guess from my posts--my dogs are my other children. Truly."

The news anchor joked: "I say I have five kids. 3 are just a little hairier than the oldest 2," adding that: "My fur babies were all adopted [thru] the most incredible rescue organization---North Shore Animal League America."

