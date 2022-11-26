GMA's Lara Spencer delights fans with celebratory photos with her lookalike children The star was feeling grateful

Lara Spencer's Thanksgiving was packed full of love and laughter and she was thrilled to have both her children by her side to celebrate.

The Good Morning America presenter took time out from her very busy presenting schedule to be with the people closest to her and that included her daughter, Katharine, and son, Duff, too.

Lara shared her precious moments during the holiday with her fans and updated them with new photos of her teenage children and other relatives too.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's family - everything we know

It's clear she has strong genes as both her offspring bear a striking resemblance to their famous mom.

Lara added a snapshot of herself snuggled up to Katharine and Duff and also one with her sisters and cousins too.

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family," and there were streams of heart emojis and smiling faces.

Lara made the most of having both her children at home for Thanksgiving

Lara is incredibly proud of her children and recently shared huge news about Katharine.

The teen had signed to play lacrosse with Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.She is a senior at Greenwich Academy in Connecticut, and has signed with the Division One school to play for them as a freshman in 2023.

"Can't take it!" Lara captioned the post that featured a picture of Kate, shared on the college's Instagram page, of the teen in the Vanderbilt lacrosse uniform.

Lara's sisters and cousins also joined in with the celebrations

"Amazing!!! Someone’s going to be in Nashville a lot over the next four years," commented friend Paula Faris, while Sara Haines added: "Congratulations!!!!! This is so cool. You must be the proudest mama."

A second picture showed Kate with her high school senior classmates in sweaters that revealed the school to which they had signed, with Lara writing: "It's National Signing Day! Some pics and a huge congrats to these incredible Greenwich Academy Senior Athletes--each wearing their future team sweats with pride, and as well they should.

