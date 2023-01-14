Lara Spencer is getting herself used to being back in the Good Morning America studios following a surgery and on Saturday she revealed how her husband was supporting her.

The popular TV host took to her Instagram as she spent the morning to herself by revealing that husband Rick McVey had gone out to buy her breakfast, he returned not only with order, but a drawing on the bag from a staff member at Garden Catering. The drawing was of what appeared to be an exercise bike and bore the message: "Lara ride."

Lara couldn't help but gush over the gesture as she penned: "When Rick picked up our breakfast this morning-there was a very cute little drawing for me!! Thanks Garden Catering! Thanks Mike! Made my morning.

"And Delish as always!!! Ps-if you are wondering what's in the white container...... It's @gardencatering mac and cheese bites. Omg they are RIDICULOUS. Highly recommend."

The mom-of-two's fans loved the gesture from both Rick and the staff member as one commented: "It's the little things. The connection."

A second added: "Rick deserves an award for best husband and best caretaker," while a third shared: "What a lucky guy."

Lara was thrilled with her surprise

Meanwhile a fourth joked about Lara's breakfast choice as they teased: "It's scientific fact that breakfast burritos speed healing by 23% over non-burrito breakfasts."

Lara underwent surgery at the start of the year to fix a torn plantar plate and ligament that she said had "been slowly getting worse".

Keen to reassure her fans, Lara has been keeping them updated every step of the way and even gave a look inside the physiotherapy that she was undergoing in order to make a full recovery.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Lara added a snapshot and a video of herself being put through her paces, all while wearing her surgical boot.

The GMA star married her husband in 2018

She captioned one post: "Tennis. I'm comin for ya....... Thank you @performanceoptimalhealth. Let's get this rehab started," and then added a clip of herself working on her core.

"I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5 BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime," she wrote.

"This is a great ab buster! 3x 30 seconds each leg. Use ankle weights to really feel the burn (my boot does that for me!). Thanks Shane! @performanceoptimalhealth."

