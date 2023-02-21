GMA's Lara Spencer raises questions with latest appearance after surgery The Good Morning America star injured her foot in December

Lara Spencer had many of her fans asking the same question on Monday when she shared a new photo of herself on Instagram.

The GMA star appeared in a behind-the-scenes snap with co-anchor Robin Roberts, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants – but there was one accessory she has been sporting over the last several weeks missing – her surgical boot.

WATCH: Lara Spencer shares candid look at rehab as she fights to get back to full health

Lara has been wearing a brace on her leg since the beginning of January after she underwent surgery on her foot following an injury over the Christmas holidays.

Fans were quick to comment on the image and point out Lara's missing footwear. "No more boot?" asked one. "Where's the boot?" said a second. A third added: "No foot brace?" A fourth wrote: "Where is the cast? Looks like progress is being made!"

Lara detailed what had happened to her in the new year and added a lengthy post to social media explaining her health battle.

"Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!)," she wrote.

Lara appeared without her surgical boot

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today.

"Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Lara is no stranger to surgeries and had a hip replacement at 47 too. "It was so upsetting," Lara said on GMA after her diagnosis.

Lara also needed a scooter to get around

"I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it's an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it."

The mom-of-two sought advice after she got consistent pain in her right hip. She was also told she had hip dysplasia, making her cartilage more likely to wear down earlier in life.

"It was embarrassing to share and then I realized there is nothing to be embarrassed about," she told her co-hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Dr. Jennifer Aston.

