Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

Lara Spencer is a supportive colleague and is always there for her work friends during the good and the not so good times.

And the 53-year-old was one of the first to send an upbeat message to co-star Robin Roberts over the weekend, after the news anchor experienced a challenging travel mishap.

Robin had been diverted to Hawaii for 24 hours en route to New Zealand, where she is going to be working for the next week.

After sharing details of the situation on social media, Lara bigged up her colleague, writing: "I love that you got diverted to the most beautiful spot. A sign of a wonderful trip to come. Happy jumping!!! Weeee."

Robin had written: "The adventure continues…after 24 hour diversion it’s on to New Zealand. Immense gratitude to the @airnz staff for how they handled a challenging situation and to the ppl of Honolulu for being so gracious. Mahalo."

Robin had shared a previous update the day before, sharing a message alongside an image of the crystal blue waters in Hawaii.

Lara Spencer shared a supportive message to Robin Roberts following her challenging travel experience

She wrote: "Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii. Trying to make the best of flight being diverted to Honolulu until flooding subsides in Auckland. Hope all there are ok."

Earlier this week, she shared that she would be jetting across the world on assignment from GMA to report in New Zealand, with her trusty glam fam joining her. In the video, after delivering the morning message and prayer before going on the air, she declared: "We're taking off!

"After several months of planning, glam fam and I, we're going to New Zealand! We leave today, we'll be reporting from there next week."

Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer have a close bond

Robin elaborated: "It'll be a little challenging for us to post a daily message and prayer, but you know, we're always with you in spirit."

Many of her followers wished her safe travels, as she even expressed her excitement in the comments section, revealing that this would be her first trip Down Under.

