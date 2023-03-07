Tess Daly's mini-me daughter Phoebe dazzles on red carpet with dad Vernon Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay are no strangers to the spotlight – and on Monday evening, their lookalike daughter Phoebe made an ultra-rare appearance on the red carpet.

Stepping out with dad Vernon, 18-year-old Phoebe dazzled fans in Leicester Square as she attended the John Wick Chapter 4 UK premiere.

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage

Loading the player...

The teen looked super stylish in a pair of wet-look leather trousers which she teamed with a classy white tank top and a pair of strappy black heels. She styled her luminous blonde locks into a sleek centre parting and added a touch of glamour with a bold red lip and lashings of mascara.

Vernon, 48, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a navy, suede utilitarian jacket which he teamed with a matching roll-neck sweater and a pair of indigo blue jeans.

Vernon and Phoebe were all smiles

The radio host shares daughter Phoebe with his wife, Tess. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2003 at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Aside from Phoebe, the couple are also doting parents to Amber, 13.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's palatial home and pool is in a league of its own

MORE: 11 heartwarming photos of Tess Daly's daughters with husband Vernon Kay

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying: "We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh.

The loved-up couple wed in 2003

"I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like 'yay'. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. Never a dull moment."

Vernon's rare outing with his daughter comes after the presenter landed himself a new radio gig on Radio 2, which sees him replacing Ken Bruce.

And whilst the new - albeit controversial - role promises to be an exciting challenge, Vernon was recently reduced to tears following an influx of fan support. Speaking to Zoe Ball, he said: "My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we've always had Radio 2 on in the background.

Vernon has replaced Ken Bruce on Radio 2

"It is part of us, it is in our DNA - Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don't think of any other DJ when you think of that slot. Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-morning, it's the Ken Bruce slot."

He finished by adding: "He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting. To be asked to step into those big shoes… it was a big deep breath, I'll be honest with you."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.