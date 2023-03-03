Tess Daly shares intimate selfie after husband Vernon Kay faced Radio 2 backlash

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly has an exciting few weeks ahead of her thanks to the release of her new wellness book, titled 4 Steps: To a Happier, Healthier You.

After teasing parts of the new offering, the Strictly Come Dancing host - who is set to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with Vernon Kay this year - shared an intimate selfie with her fans on Friday.

The stunning image showed the mum-of-two lying down in bed with her pet pooch Micky, and in the caption, she gushed: "The divine urge to get back in bed for cuddles with the pup [dog emoji] #FridayFeeling."

Many of her fans rushed to comment on how "beautiful" and "gorgeous" the snapshot was. "Two cuties [heart emojis]," wrote one, while another added: "What a cutie."

Later this year, the glamorous TV presenter and her husband Vernon will mark 20 years of marriage. And Tess recently described her relationship with Vernon as being "so much fun" before admitting she still gets butterflies when her husband of 19 years lights up her phone with a text message.

Tess shared this sweet selfie

"We celebrate our 20-year anniversary in September, and we still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about - we just have a real laugh," she said on TikTok.

It seems that laughter is the antidote to their enduring love, as Tess admitted: "He's always messing about, dad dancing in the kitchen, singing and laughing. There's never a dull moment."

Tess' video comes just after the star's husband was announced to replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2. Appearing on Zoe Ball's show on Monday, Vernon was reduced to tears as he spoke about the backlash and reflected on the support he has received from adoring fans about replacing the radio "legend".

"My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we've always had Radio 2 on in the background," he said whilst becoming emotional.

"It is part of us, it is in our DNA - Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don't think of any other DJ when you think of that slot. Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-morning, it's the Ken Bruce slot.

"He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting. To be asked to step into those big shoes… it was a big deep breath, I'll be honest with you."

