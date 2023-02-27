Vernon Kay breaks down in tears as he reveals Tess Daly's reaction amid Radio 2 backlash The presenter has replaced Ken Bruce as the new host of BBC Radio 2

Vernon Kay has addressed the controversy over his new gig, which sees him replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

The All Star Family Fortunes presenter, who is married to Tess Daly, will take over in May with Ken's final show airing on 3 March after 31 years at the helm.

Appearing on Zoe Ball's show on Monday morning, Vernon was reduced to tears as he spoke about the backlash and reflected on the support he has received from adoring fans.

"My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we've always had Radio 2 on in the background," he said whilst becoming emotional.

"It is part of us, it is in our DNA - Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don't think of any other DJ when you think of that slot. Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-morning, it's the Ken Bruce slot.

"He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting. To be asked to step into those big shoes… it was a big deep breath, I'll be honest with you."

Vernon will officially take on the Radio 2 role in May

Reflecting on his family, Vernon added: "Obviously, I am over the moon and so are my parents and Tess and the kids, but it's the Ken Bruce show and the man has raised the bar so high that I'm just so excited to be able to take the reins. I am absolutely over the moon, I really am."

Vernon, 48, also revealed how touched he was to see some of the support from his colleagues, saying: "One of the best things that has happened in the past few days is every single person on Radio 2 has messaged me and sent me an amazing... either a voicemail, email, a WhatsApp. Just saying how overjoyed that I'm joining the family… I'm getting quite emotional."

It was confirmed on Friday that dad-of-two Vernon will become the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, and will launch his new show in May.

Ken Bruce hosted Radio 2 for over 30 years

Vernon is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he's covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O'Leary.

He also presents Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2. Vernon kicked off his radio career at Radio 1 from 2004 - 2012, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows. From 2015 - 2017, Vernon presented the mid-morning show on Radio X.

