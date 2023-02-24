Vernon Kay breaks silence after new role leaves fans conflicted The ITV star is married to Tess Daly…

Vernon Kay has been announced as the new host of BBC Radio 2's mid-morning show, replacing Ken Bruce who has been presenting the show for 31 years.

The husband of Tess Daly, 48, is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he's covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O'Leary.

He also presents Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2. Vernon kicked off his radio career at Radio 1 from 2004 – 2012, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows. From 2015 – 2017, Vernon presented the mid-morning show on Radio X.

In his official statement, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

The news delighted fans on social media

Ken couldn't be happier about his replacement, telling the BBC News: "Vernon is a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best," adding: "[I] wouldn't dare give anyone else tips about broadcasting". Vernon will take on his exciting new role in May.

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the news but a number were divided about his new role. One penned: "Yes!!!! This has made my day!" A second added: "Can’t wait!"

Whilst a third wrote: "Sorry will be turning over the radio channel and I love radio 2 ! Just my choice." A fourth added: " Will miss Ken enormously but love Vernon too. For once you’ve got it right BBC radio 2."

The star's fabulous achievements don't stop at just professional as he recently marked spending 22 Valentine's Days with his adoring wife, Tess.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Paying tribute to their years together, Tess shared a stunning photo from their wedding which saw them posing in front of a van with "Just Married," spray painted on the window.

Meanwhile, in the foreground of the sensational snap, the Strictly Come Dancing host, can be seen fixing her new husband's tie.

Captioning the photo, Tess penned: "22 years of Valentine's," alongside a smiley heart emoji. Another photo shared by the blonde beauty in the same post, saw the husband-and-wife duo cutting their impressive wedding cake. The pair married in September 2003.

