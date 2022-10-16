Tess Daly shares unbelievably rare photo of daughter Phoebe - and they could be twins Happy Birthday Phoebe!

Tess Daly took to social media with a selection of rare photos of her and Vernon Kay's daughter Phoebe who turned 18 on Sunday.

In the heartfelt post, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a number of sweet snaps of her firstborn - and the resemblance is uncanny. The doting mother also shared a selection of family photos in the touching update.

Captioning the images, Tess penned: "Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today! Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

Friends and fans of the family were quick to rush in with sweet messages for the 18-year-old.

Tess took to Instagram

Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman replied writing: "Happy happy happy birthday Phoebe," alongside four love hearts.

Professional dancers on the show Amy Dowden and Dianne Buswell also weighed in on the special post. Amy penned: "Happy birthday Phoebe xxxxx." Dianne simply added three heart-eye emojis.

Despite the happy occasion, Tess and Vernon recently opened up about their heartbreak as Phoebe has her sights set on heading off to drama school soon.

Phoebe looks so much like her mother

Vernon told the MailOnline: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies.

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

The presenter also revealed that both he and Tess didn't want any of their daughters to have their life "on a plate" and encouraged them both to be independent.

He explained: "We let them be independent when it comes to them and their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."

