Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's full name on special day Stacey and Kevin's daughter was born in January

Stacey Dooley honoured her daughter Minnie on International Women's Day with an incredibly special gift – a handwritten letter.

Whilst the presenter kept the details of the letter between her and her daughter, which recently appeared in the most adorable video, which you can see below, she did reveal the special design she painted on the front, a gorgeous yellow flower with Minnie's full name, Minnie Dooley, written underneath.

With her new photos, Stacey has confirmed that her and Kevin Clifton's first child has taken her surname, instead of the traditional route of taking her father's.

"Mummy's gift to Minnie this IWD. Our leading lady…" she simply captioned the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

The couple, who have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, have only shown a few photos of their newborn, but Stacey often updates her fans on her parenting journey.

Stacey wrote a special letter to her daughter on International Women's Day

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old took to social media to repost an inspirational quote which read: "It's okay if it takes a little longer than you thought," alongside which Stacey quipped: "Me winding my daughter at 3am."

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about how he is adjusting to fatherhood, recently admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

The couple have been together since they met on Strictly

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

There will be more celebrations in the Dooley-Clifton house this week as Stacey turns 36 years old on Thursday – we can't wait for the updates!

