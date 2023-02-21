Stacey Dooley supported by fans as she shares news following birth of daughter Stacey Sleeps Over presenter Stacey Dooley is also the face of Clairol

Stacey Dooley has been a mum for just over a month now, and on Tuesday the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter shared some news that left her fans excited.

The documentary maker is the face of hair colouring and hair case brand Clairol and on Tuesday she shared a new advert from the company that features her. In the short video, Stacey swishes her hair around with other female models, before quipping: "Nice and easy, it's the natural look that I love."

In the caption, Stacey shared: "Gaaaaang! SO v excited to share with you what me and @clairol_uk_ire have been working on."

She also provided an insight into her life as a new mum, commenting: "Obvs still loving my v own shade Clairol Nice 'n Easy 8WR Golden Auburn which is even more of a lifesaver now I'm about that mum lyf (AND the brand new revitashine treatment leaves my hair stronger and shinier)."

Stacey finished off the post by praising the brand and the other models that featured in the advert, penning: "Honestly, so delighted to continue working with @clairol_uk_ire …and shout out to these amazing laaaaadies…. @cici_coleman_ @nushcope …you both look STUNZ. Watch this space for more to come!"

Stacey impressed fans in the advert

Her fans were blown away by the video, with many sharing heart emojis in various colours.

One enthused: "I always thought this was just your natural colour, looks amazing," while a second said: "Stunning as always," and a third simply wrote: "Beautiful."

Stacey hasn't been slowing down since welcoming baby girl Minnie with boyfriend Kevin Clifton and last week, she even brought her new baby to work with her.

While en-route, Stacey shared a video with fans showcasing life as a new mum as she yawned while on the way to her workplace.

