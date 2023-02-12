Stacey Dooley opens up about relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex following birth of daughter Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcomed their first child, daughter Minnie, last month, with the presenter recently pictured with her little girl.

Unlike Kevin's previous relationships, though, the pair haven't tied the knot – a decision that came under the microscope on Saturday's episode of Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

New mum Stacey took part in a section of the show called 'Send to All', where the comedian sends a humorous message to everyone in a celebrity's contacts.

When a photo of Stacey and Kevin came up on her mobile, Michael called him "Your husband" but the documentary maker was quick to correct him, saying: "Boyfriend!"

The pair then discussed the fact that Kevin has been married three times before, most recently to fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer, who sent a heartfelt message to her ex-husband when Minnie was born.

And there clearly isn't any bad blood between Karen and Stacey, as one of the broadcaster's comments revealed.

Stacey and Kevin met when they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing

As she laughed, Stacey said: "You know what's funny, and I shouldn't say this but oh well. He's been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves".

"Fourth time lucky", Michael responded, to which Stacey replied: "That's not the phrase." The comic then teased: "No, third time lucky - he should go back with her". Stacey jokingly agreed, commenting: "She's quite nice, yeah".

Karen and Kevin announced the end of their marriage shortly before the 2018 series of Strictly, which Stacey won alongside her now-partner.

The star's adorable baby announcement

The pair later moved in together and announced their pregnancy news last year. Prior to his relationship with Karen, Kevin married amateur Latin world champion Anna Melnikova when he was just 20 years old and tied the knot with ballet dancer Clare Craze four years later.

He and Karen met while performing in stage show Burn the Floor, with Kevin proposing during a live performance and the former couple marrying in 2015.

