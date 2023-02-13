Stacey Dooley reveals surprising nickname in light of Kevin Clifton's failed marriages The Strictly stars recently welcomed their first child together

Stacey Dooley made a surprising revelation during her special recent appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

The TV star took part in Michael's 'Send To All' game, which saw Stacey hand over her phone and Michael send a text message to everyone in her contacts.

Commenting on her screensaver photo at the start of the segment, Michael noted: "Oh, it's you with your husband!" "Boyfriend!" Stacey interjected. "Yeah, he has been married a few times."

She then added, with a laugh, "You know what's funny, and I shouldn't say this but, oh well...

Stacey joked about her Henry VIII-themed nickname

"He's been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves."

"Fourth time lucky," Michael replied, with Stacey noting: "That's not the phrase!"

Her host then joked: "No, third time lucky. He should go back with her!" Giggling away, Stacey said: "She's quite nice, yeah!"

The couple recently welcomed their first baby

Kevin's third marriage was to fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer; they were married from July 2015 until March 2018.

Prior to that, Kevin was married to ballet dancer Clare Craze – they split in 2010 with their divorce finalised in 2013. His first marriage was to Latin world champion Anna Melnikova when he was 20.

Kevin and Karen were married from 2015 until 2018

Kevin is now happily settled with Stacey, who he met on the 2018 series of Strictly, when they were partnered together.

They announced their pregnancy in August 2022 and welcomed their daughter, baby Minnie, in January.

Sharing their happy news with fans, Stacey wrote: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev."

Baby Minnie was born in January

Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

The Strictly dancer dad also revealed that Minnie was born whilst a cover of My Girl was playing – and the sweetest part is that the singer, Tommy Blaize, is part of the Strictly family and performs the live vocals for the show.

Captioning a screenshot of the song's artwork on his Instagram account, Kevin penned: "@tommyblaizeofficial [red love heart emoji]. The song that was playing as Minnie was born."

