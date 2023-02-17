Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals 'guilt' over spending time apart from Stacey Dooley and baby Minnie The Strictly Come Dancing couple welcomed their baby daughter in January

Kevin Clifton was very remorseful as he touched upon parenting guilt in a new interview on BBC Morning Live on Friday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is currently starring alongside Maisie Smith in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, confessed his feelings as he discussed being on the road with his latest project.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton opens up about parenting guilt

Loading the player...

About becoming a first-time father in January, Kevin gushed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Reflecting on meeting Stacey on Strictly back in 2018, Kevin added: "Who would have thought? If someone told us back then that in four or five years time, we'd be having a baby, [I wouldn't have believed it]."

MORE: Stacey Dooley comments on relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen

DON'T MISS: Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reveal unique nickname for baby Minnie

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly in 2018, shortly after the professional dancer's third marriage to Karen Hauer ended.

After dancing to victory, they fell in love, moved in together and last year, announced that they were expecting their first baby. The couple welcomed their little girl together on 10 January, and are relishing every moment of being new parents.

On Valentine's Day, Stacey shared a special tribute to her boyfriend and daughter, posting a heartwarming clip of Kevin cradling the adorable Minnie with a look of the most doting look on his face.

The devoted dad, 40, could be seen gently rocking his tot as he comforted little Minnie at home. Stacey gushed: "My Valentines [heart emoji] The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky."

She continued: "To the best dad and man in the world… Happy vally's darlin. Ps… You're on nights when you get home from tour."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.