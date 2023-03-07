Stacey Dooley shares relatable parenting struggle after welcoming baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley is a doting mother to baby daughter Minnie, and on Tuesday, the star shared a recent parenting struggle which will resonate with many.

The star welcomed her first child on 10 January, and like all new parents, she's no doubt still adapting to all the parenting paraphernalia that goes hand in hand with a newborn. Nappy changes, feeding, copious amounts of laundry… the list is endless.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the broadcast journalist, 35, reposted an inspirational quote which read: "It's okay if it takes a little longer than you thought," alongside which, Stacey quipped: "Me winding my daughter at 3am."

Stacey and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton welcomed their bundle of joy last month. The duo – who found love on Strictly Come Dancing – have since been delighting fans with adorable updates featuring their tiny tot.

Stacey took to social media

Earlier this month, Stacey melted hearts with a touching snapshot of herself cradling little Minnie as she took a mirror selfie. The documentary filmmaker was the epitome of casual new mum chic in blue jeans and a baggy white sweater, with her signature red hair pulled back.

Little Minnie wore a white onesie and clutched onto her mum, with her back to the camera as she looked over Stacey's shoulder. The star revealed in her Stories caption: "We came to stay with daddy," referring to her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton.

The duo found love on Strictly

The broadcaster captioned the adorable mother-daughter moment: "Too QT to not make the grid," adding a bow emoji. Her fans loved the glimpse into Stacey's new family life, with one commenting: "Little Minnie and her dancing legs!"

Others added: "Gorgeous girls," "Baby toes, chunky knits and gorgeous people," and: "Oh, that's melted my heart. You so deserve that little bundle… beautiful picture x".

Stacey cradling baby Minnie

For doting dad Kevin, adjusting to fatherhood hasn't been without its highs and lows. The professional dancer recently opened up about his parenting guilt during his latest radio appearance.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

