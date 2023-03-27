Johnny Depp's unexpected personal change to lifestyle revealed after controversial trial - and it's worlds away from Hollywood The embattled Pirates of the Caribbean star is a father of two adult children

Johnny Depp is one of the world's most famous and controversial actors, but he now spends his private life far away from Hollywood.

The embattled Pirates of the Caribbean star — who battled ex Amber Heard in a much-talked-about defamation lawsuit last year — spends a lot of time in the UK, residing in his country house in Somerset.

The talked-about star, who has laid low after that headline-making court case, gave an interview to Somerset Life over the weekend.

He said: "I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

Johnny added: "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Johnny's two children, meanwhile, spend their time between the United States and France. The actor shares Lily-Rose Depp, 27, and Jack, 20, with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

While Lily-Rose is a model and actress in her own right, Jack has kept a lower profile.

Johnny Depp pictured with Amber Heard

Johnny and Vanessa were both determined to keep their children out of the spotlight in their younger years, and Vanessa told Knack Weekend in 2007 that while she and Johnny shared a life in the spotlight: "I indeed to keep them away from the cameras, because I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn't ask for that."

