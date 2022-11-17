Lily-Rose Depp reveals why she stayed silent during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial The Pirates of the Caribbean star won his defamation case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had the world gripped during their explosive court battle earlier this year, which saw the actor win his defamation case against his ex-wife.

While everyone appeared to have an opinion on the trial, those closest to Johnny remained relatively quiet, especially his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. However, months following the verdict, the 23-year-old has now revealed why she chose to stay silent.

WATCH: Kate Moss says Johnny never pushed her down the stairs

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," the actress told Elle.

"I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody," she added, explaining she doesn't want to be judged by the men in her life.

"I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever," she said.

"And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Lily-Rose doesn't answer for anybody

Following weeks of explosive testimony in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, the jury found that Amber had defamed her ex-husband in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.

They went on to award Johnny $10million in compensatory damages. There was an additional $5million in punitive costs, although the court reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 due to a limit imposed by Virginia state law.

However, there was a partial win for Amber, as the jury awarded her $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

Johnny won his defamation case against Amber

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

