Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friend says Duchess missing coronation is the right thing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently confirmed that Prince Harry would be making a solo trip to the UK for the coronation – a decision that has been applauded by the couple's close friend, Gayle King.

During a chat with US Weekly, the CBS News presenter claimed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were in a "really good place" and have made the "best" decision despite the tensions between the couple and the royal family following the release of Spare. "I think they made the decision that's best for them," she said. "But I think - as [far as] his dad [King Charles] - I'm glad he's going."

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry will attend the coronation alone

Of their recent loved-up appearance at the LA Lakers this week, Gayle added: "You've seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it's good to see the happiness that they give each other."

The journalist has been a good friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, having been introduced to them by her close companion Oprah Winfrey. After Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah back in 2021, Gayle even talked on her show about supporting the couple after Prince Philip's death.

Gayle King is a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

"If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time," she said on SiriusXM. "But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point."

Meanwhile, Harry will soon be travelling to London to watch his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Consort Camilla be crowned. It has not been confirmed if the King's son will have a role to play in the coronation or will simply be in attendance. HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, explained: "I'd be surprised if he had a specific role, I think he will attend the ceremony like other members of the royal family without necessarily taking part."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the King's coronation

The official statement regarding the coronation confirmation explained: "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." This could well be because Prince Archie's birthday falls on 6 May, the same day as the coronation.

