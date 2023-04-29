Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill in adorable new video

Tim McGraw couldn't be prouder of his wife, Faith Hill, whom he married in 1996. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the country star revealed his top five music videos of all time, and he had nothing but high praise for his extremely talented wife. Click below to see what he had to say…

WATCH: Tim McGraw gushes over wife Faith Hill and comments on her "pretty sexy" music video

Among the list, Tim explained that his number one choice is the music video for Faith's hit song, 'Breathe', which was released in 1999. "That video is pretty cool, pretty sexy, pretty hot," he told the camera with a cheeky grin.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Tim's choices. "Love all of them videos lots of memories in all of them," replied one. "I agree with Breathe!!" added another.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's relationship timeline

READ: Tim McGraw mourns sudden death with rare personal message that sparks emotional reaction

Meanwhile a third penned: "Love those videos too. Well, I love ALL yours & Faith's videos! Always touching my heart."

© Getty Faith and Tim married in October 1996, after getting engaged at a music festival

Tim first met Faith in 1994, while they were both performing in Nashville. At the time of their meeting, they were both in relationships with other people, so nothing came to be. Two years later, the stars – who recently showed off their acting ability in the drama 1883 – were drawn together. Their shared love for music sparked a romance after Faith joined Tim on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour.

© Getty The country music stars kept their wedding lowkey

Shortly after, the couple got engaged during a country music festival, and later married in October of that same year. Opting for an incredibly low-key ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Los Angeles, they chose to keep their wedding a secret and invited their friends and family under the ruse of a charity softball game.

Today, Faith and Tim are proud parents to three daughters – Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. While their children have since moved out of the family home, Tim and Faith continue to reside in their five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion in Nashville, Tennesse. Boasting an estimated 22,460-square-foot of space, their luxury pad is 10 times the size of the average US home, according to statista.com.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.