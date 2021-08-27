Tim McGraw recalls 'life-changing' moment in relationship with Faith Hill The country music couple have been married since 1996

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are incredibly proud of their long-lived marriage but the country stars have also been through some very tough times and he's opened up about one of them in a candid new interview.

The country singer - who is set to star in Yellowstone's prequel series, - credits his beloved wife for changing his life and helping him to get sober.

In an interview with Esquire, he detailed the moment he realised he needed to get help and confessed that he was spiraling out of control to Faith.

"I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up.

"I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I’m at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."

The couple have three children, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19, and Tim has been sober since 2008. But they still fight from time to time and they're perfectly ok with that.

The couple share three daughters

He added: "Love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other's face. Love is accepting that I'm wrong. Love is a 360-degree thing. It's not linear."

He continued: "They always say you're not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That's part of the deal."

Tim has been sober since 2008

Tim and Faith rang in their 24th wedding anniversary in October 2020 and at the time he penned a sweet tribute to her on Instagram which read: "U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be.

"The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."

