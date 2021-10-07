Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

Congratulations to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw who are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary! The sweet couple tied the knot back in 1996 and have gone on to welcome three daughters together - Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and 19-year-old Audrey.

In honor of the landmark event, Tim decided to take to Instagram with a video explaining how he proposed to Faith - revealing that he had to ask a number of times before she finally accepted.

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

Addressing his three million followers, the country star revealed: "We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times but she kept saying no. She said, 'I'm not gonna get involved with another country singer. It's just not gonna work out.'

"We were somewhere playing this big outdoor festival and they had these trailer houses set up," Tim, 54, continued. "I'm getting ready to go on stage and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it.

Faith and Tim are still head over heels in love

"She's standing there and we're talking and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Well, yeah, I'm serious' - and then they called me and I had to go to stage.

The couple are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary

"I went to stage and did the show and then I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there. But I looked at the mirror - in lipstick it said, 'Yes. I'm gonna be your wife.' We still have that mirror and it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

Fans loved the retelling of Tim's proposal with one telling the singer: "There's a song in that story! Your eyes light up when you tell it!" "Best love story!" a second remarked, while a third stated: "Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple!"

