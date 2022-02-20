Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post The country singer stars with his wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill enjoy romantic day out in rare photograph

The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for new Yellowstone spinoff 1883

Fans reacted strongly to the teaser, with many contemplating the fates of the main characters, the Duttons, after the explosive sneak peek.

However, there were several more who were left saddened by the prospect that the season would be ending soon and they'd have to wait a while for more episodes.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lavish Nashville home could rival a palace – see inside

"So so many emotions with Episode 9," one wrote, with another saying: "I wish they would have more episodes!! Great show," and a third added: "I’m not ready for this to end. It's such a great show and y'all are amazing in it!"

The Yellowstone spin-off has become incredibly popular with fans along with the rest of the franchise and the chemistry between its leads, played by real-life couple Tim and wife Faith Hill, has particularly been praised.

Tim shared a teaser for the first season's penultimate episode

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

However, fans need not worry about the fate of the hit show, as Paramount revealed last week that more episodes of 1883 had been ordered, with a second season on the way and most likely slated for the Fall.

MORE: Faith Hill reveals 'difficult' living situation without her and Tim McGraw's daughters

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals sisters were upset at surprise wedding to Faith Hill

The franchise has been created by Taylor Sheridan, and the Sheridan-verse as Paramount has taken to calling it, has become a huge hit with viewers. The creator said in a statement that he is building stories around "the forgotten chapters of the American experience."

Tanya Giles — chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming confirmed the news: "The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+.

1883 is currently airing weekly on Paramount+

"Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series.

"We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.