Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's relationship timeline The country music icons and stars of 1883 met while performing in the 90s

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are giants of the country music scene, and the couple are just as successful in the relationship as they are with their music.

After meeting through their shared love of performing, the country couple got engaged in a very fitting way. Learn all about their sudden engagement story in the video below.

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals the story of his engagement to Faith Hill

The Nashville, Tennessee-based pair have been together for 27 years, and live together in an astonishing 22,460-square-foot mansion. Join HELLO! as we look back on the pair's enduring love story.

How did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill meet?

The two country singers met in 1994 while both were performing in Nashville. However, when their paths first crossed, Tim and Faith were in relationships with other people, so nothing came to be.

Thankfully, the stars – who recently showed off their acting ability in the drama 1883 – were still drawn together. Their shared love for music sparked a romance two years later when Faith joined Tim on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour.

Faith and Tim together in 2022

Before she started dating the Highway Don't Care singer, Faith was engaged to her previous partner Scott Hendricks. The It Matters To Me singer drew criticism for breaking off her engagement with the record producer in order to start dating Tim, but Faith has always defended her choice.

"If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — 'Oh, OK, now she's [an expletive] and a bad person' — I can't control that," the singer songwriter told People in 1998. But she protested: "But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands."

Later in 1996, as Tim explained during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the video above, Faith made sure she didn't lose her new love by accepting his proposal at a music festival.

When did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get married?

Tim and Faith pictured in 1996

Tim and Faith got married on October 6, 1996, in an incredibly low-key ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Los Angeles. Tim and Faith chose to keep their wedding a secret, and invited their friends and family to their aunt's home under the ruse of a charity softball game.

As a result, nobody was expecting the couple to emerge from a tour bus wearing wedding attire. "We got off the bus and all my family was there and they were prepared to play softball and we get out in wedding clothes and got married under a locust tree in my aunt's backyard," Tim explained on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2011.

The pair still regularly tour together

While the surprise nature of their wedding upset some of their closest family, the couple themselves were delighted with the resulting celebration of their love.

Are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill still married?

Tim and Faith have been married almost 27 years, and their strong bond is showing no signs of letting up. But while the pair are clearly a great match, in an Instagram video posted for the couple's 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, Tim revealed the shock fact that it almost never came to be between them.

"We had dated for a while," Tim said. "I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no. She said, 'I'm not gonna get involved with another country singer. It's just not gonna work out.'"

Tim and Faith with the cast and crew of 1883

But thankfully Tim's backstage proposal did get the green light from Faith through the message she left in lipstick on his trailer mirror to say 'I do'.

Since then, the couple have been through a lot together, including Tim's journey to sobriety and more recently, dealing with their eldest daughter's PCOS diagnosis. While the husband and wife are open about the fact that like most couples, they don't always get along, they are always there to support each other and their family when it matters.

Do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have any children?

Yes, the music legends are the proud parents of three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. While Tim had a complex and estranged relationship with his biological father, baseball player Tug McGraw, he and Faith have been careful to ensure that despite their musical commitments, they've always been around for their daughters.

Faith and Tim's youngest daughter was born prematurely on December 6, leading to the couple having to spend an anxious two and a half weeks at the hospital as she was cared for in its ICU. At the time, Tim released a statement saying: "This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses."

Faith and her daughters dancing around to Tim's music

Audrey was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve - and since then, the family celebrates her birthday by decorating their Christmas tree on December 6 every year. Faith told Good Housekeeping in 2007: "It's a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there's no other way we'd do it. We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree."

Audrey, now 21, is a successful model and her mom's absolute double. The stars' youngest has also shown an interest in branching out into music like her famous parents.

Meanwhile Gracie, perhaps also inspired by her parents through their acting careers, is pursuing roles of her own on the stage and screen. And though the couple's daughter Maggie seems to be less interested in the spotlight, she's still achieving great things. Maggie recently graduated from Stamford with a Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice.

