Katy Perry shares rare insight into relationship with Orlando Bloom following birth of daughter Daisy

The American Idol judge and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor have been together since 2016

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are making sure that they put in the work to make their relationship long lasting and keep the love alive.

The duo first met in 2016, when they first crossed paths at the annual Golden Globe awards. Though they briefly split in 2017, they reunited the following year, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question in 2019. Their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August of 2020.

Though they tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, every glimpse into their romance is no less sweet than the next, and the American Idol judge recently opened up about what they do to make their relationship work.

WATCH: Katy Perry's rare glimpse into daughter Daisy's life

MORE: Katy Perry shows off stunning curves in sheer dress - but fans are only saying one thing

Katy took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable, loved-up photo of the two, looking chic and dapper as ever in glamorous ensembles.

The snapshot sees them posing side by side, with Katy fondly looking over at her fiancé, while she is wearing a black gown with a 1950s style silhouette, featuring an off the shoulder cut, ankle length hem, and tiny rhinestones all over sewed into a criss-cross pattern.

MORE: Orlando Bloom had the absolutely sweetest reaction to Katy Perry's Coronation gig

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O." she wrote in the caption, referring to the boxing term knockout.

She added: "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time."

MORE: Katy Perry shares details about her luxury UK base ahead of King Charles' coronation

MORE: Katy Perry reveals her 'wild' plans for the King’s Coronation

The "California Girls" hitmaker concluded with: "I love you my fighter @orlandobloom," to which Orlando then wrote back in the comments section under the post with: "I love you and our love bombs, wouldn't have it any other way."

© Getty Katy and Orlando have been engaged since 2019

Katy also tagged their location as The Hoffman Process, referencing a popular therapy method taught at the Hoffman Institute, which is described as a "week-long residential and personal growth retreat that helps participants identify negative behaviors, moods, and ways of thinking that developed unconsciously and were conditioned in childhood," in their website.

Fans were quick to gush over the rare glimpse of the couple, writing in the comments: "MOTHER FATHER MOMMY DADDY," and: "Dream couple," as well as: "Love you two."

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.