Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the A-list power couple that no one saw coming.

The American Idol judge and the Hollywood heartthrob have been together for a number of years, and recently sent fans into a frenzy with rumours that they secretly got hitched.

But how much do you know about their five-year romance? From their flirty first meeting to their epic pregnancy announcement, keep reading for a complete rundown of their relationship timeline...

Katy, 36, and Orlando, 44, first crossed paths in 2016, when they both attended the annual Golden Globe awards ceremony.

Recalling how they hit it off at an after-party for the awards ceremony, Katy told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview: "We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table."

"He took it, and I was like, 'Wait! Who - oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it!' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?' He's like, 'I like you.'"

Katy and Orlando met at the Golden Globes in 2016

In the following months, they were spotted getting cosy at Cannes Film Festival, Coachella and Kate Hudson's annual Halloween bash - where they went hilariously co-ordinated as presidential candidates Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump.

In March 2017, just over a year after they first hit it off, the couple went their separate ways, with Katy later telling SiriusXM's CBC Radio One that she was left contemplating suicide following the break up as she grappled with putting on a happy face and promoting her latest album, Witness, as she dealt with the devastating split.

However, things were officially back on in February 2018 and Orlando accompanied Katy on a trip to Rome where she was speaking at an event. A few months later, in September, they made their first-ever joint red carpet appearance at a gala in Monaco.

The couple stepped out for their first red carpet appearance together in 2018

Things got serious in the following months and on Valentines Day 2019, Orlando popped the question with a daisy-shaped ring. They both shared the same snap to Instagram, with Orlando captioning it "Lifetimes" and Katy opting for: "Full bloom".

At the time, Katy and Orlando, who have both been married once before, expressed that they weren't in a rush to get married. "It's important to me that we are aligned - I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said during an appearance on the Today Show.

"And we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

In March 2020, just before the world completely shut down due to the global pandemic, Katy announced to fans that she and Orlando were expecting their first child together by revealing her growing baby bump in the music video for her song Never Worn White.

Their baby, a healthy little girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, was born in August 2020. During an Instagram Live, Katy opened up about her little girl: "She's changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did."

Orlando likewise gushed when talking about their daughter during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was funny because when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me it's a mini-me!' Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues which was perfect," he said.

Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August 2020

A year on from their pregnancy announcement and with the global health crisis still not over, the couple sparked speculation that they had secretly tied the knot after Katy was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

The Firework singer was papped with the new accessory on the island of Hawaii, where she has been spending the last few weeks with family and friends, causing many to believe that the pair had opted for a low key ceremony. If so, congratulations to the happy couple!

