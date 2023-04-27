Katy Perry shares details about her luxury UK base ahead of King Charles' coronation

Katy Perry fans were delighted to learn that the Roar hitmaker is set to perform at King Charles' coronation concert on 7 May, and in a new interview, Katy revealed how her appearance at the historic event came about.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of American Idol, Katy explained that the invitation was: "Very regal, in a cursive I had never seen, I loved it. It was beautiful.

Katy went on the share the thrilling news that during the trip, she will be staying at the royal residence of Windsor Castle. Watch the clip below to see how excited she is.

"They said I'm allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited for," she said. "I might be posting a lot, because I'm going to be in a castle for real. This is wild."

Fans found Katy's enthusiasm and excitement infectious, writing: "Aww this is too cool. A megastar appreciating what she's about to become a part of, how humble and self-deprecating."

Another commented: "She's so cute, and it's refreshing to see her so excited," while a third added: "Her excitement about staying in a real castle is infectious."

The coronation concert is set to take place on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May at 8PM BST, so it makes sense to have the Firework singer staying on site – but what can Katy expect from her home for the weekend?

Firstly, the American Idol judge will have plenty of room. The 900-year-old property boasts around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

While still a working palace, where Queen Elizabeth spent most of her time in her later years, there are lots of homely touches dotted around the castle, including paintings and framed photos of family members – perfect for Katy to peruse and brush up on her history!

Photos of the bedrooms at Windsor Castle are rare, so it remains to be seen what Katy's sleeping arrangements will be, though a photo of the King's bedchamber shared on Instagram suggests the bedrooms are rather opulent!

We can't wait to see Katy's posts from the event to see what living like a (pop) princess is really like.

