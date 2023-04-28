Katy Perry shows off stunning curves in sheer dress - but fans are only saying one thing

Katy Perry has stunned us all with another beautiful look as she attended the re-opening of Tiffany and Co. New York – but many of her fans were distracted by one thing.

Although the 'California Gurls' singer – who will appear at King Charles III's coronation concert on May 7 – donned two looks in honor of the event, her fans couldn't stop asking the singer for news about her next album.

WATCH: Find out more about the UK's upcoming coronation concert

"WE WANT KP6," one person summarized quite bluntly in a comment left on the Instagram post Katy shared to celebrate the event on Thursday night. Others were more diplomatic: "Can you give us new lyrics ? We are hungry," a different fan reasoned in the comments section.

"We are ready for KP6," was another of the most liked comments on the 38-year-old singer's post. However, it should be added that Katy also received many comments, including one from Tiffany's itself congratulating her on her beautiful look.

© Getty Images The Fireworks singer wore her semi-sheer blue look to perform at the store

The American Idol judge's two looks consisted first of a light-blue, figure-hugging and partly sheer dress, and second of an ivory and pleated but also curve defining fishtail gown. Naturally, the artist – who shares one child with her partner of almost four years Orlando Bloom – paired both looks with plenty of Tiffany jewelry.

The Lord of The Rings star recently discussed his excitement for Katy's upcoming coronation performance, despite unfortunately being unable to attend himself. "My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun," the British-born actor told ET. "I'm not gonna make it there, sadly," he continued, but then added: "But she's representing, which is cool.

"She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that," he gushed proudly, before jokingly adding: "Who's left? Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

© Getty Images Katy wore this look to walk the blue carpet

The coronation concert, which will feature Katy and other A-list performers such as Lionel Richie and the British band Take That, will take place on May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England, following Charles' official coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

DISCOVER: What time is the King's coronation concert, who is playing and how to watch?

Katy has also spoken about her involvement in the upcoming event. "I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Katy shared, explaining her connection to the monarch and therefore, the event itself.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.