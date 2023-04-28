Orlando Bloom had the absolutely sweetest reaction to Katy Perry's Coronation gig

The American Idol judge is set to perform at the King’s Coronation

Orlando Bloom couldn't be prouder of his fiancée, Katy Perry, who is set to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert in London on May 7.

The Lord of The Rings star recently discussed his excitement for his partner’s upcoming performance, despite being unable to attend.

"My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," the British-born actor told ET."

She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

He jokingly added: "Who's left? Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

The coronation concert, featuring Perry and other A-list performers, will take place on May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England, following Charles' official coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The American Idol judge also spoke about her involvement in the upcoming event. "I'm grateful I get to go.

“I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Katy shared, explaining her connection to the event.

As a UNICEF ambassador, the hitmaker’s values align with those of The British Asian Trust, making her participation in the coronation concert especially meaningful.

"That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool," she said.

According to the outlet, Katy is focused on preparing for her performance and Orlando has been supportive.

"Katy is very honored to be performing at the coronation concert. She is excited," the source said, adding that Perry has been dedicated to clean eating, meditation, and managing stress.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony will not be broadcast publicly, special programming and live footage from the event will be available on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET.

Cable viewers can tune in to ABC News and Good Morning America for coverage, while others can watch the coronation and concert featuring Katy on various streaming platforms.

